Cross Border Deal Dynamics in a Fragmenting World

Cross Border Deal Dynamics in a Fragmenting World

September 17, 2021

Regulatory Protectionism, Global Sustainability and Worker Concerns, Chinese State-Sponsored Enterprises, and Brexit

Moderated by:
Hon Leo E. Strine, Jr.
Former Chief Justice
Delaware Supreme Court

Lawrence Hamermesh
Executive Director
Institute for Law and Economics

Panelists:
Michael Berkner
Cooley LLP

George Casey
Shearman & Sterling

Rebecca Runa Pinto-Noome
NautaDutilh

Megan Ridley-Kaye
Linklaters LLP

Harald Selzner
Latham & Watkins LLP

This program has been approved for 2.0 substantive CLE credits for Pennsylvania lawyers. CLE credit may be available in other jurisdictions as well. Attendees seeking CLE credit should bring separate payment in the amount of $80.00 ($40.00 public interest/non-profit attorneys) cash or check made payable to The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania

 

