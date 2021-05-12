Event Recap: Law & Entrepreneurship Lecture - A Moderated Conversation with Martin Lipton

Laura Hughes McNally and Marc Sonnenfeld (Morgan Lewis), Marty Lipton (Young Conaway), Jeff Gorris (Friedlander & Gorris), Joe Frumkin (Goldman Sachs)

ILE hosted a moderated discussion with the legendary corporate law thinker and lawyer, Marty Lipton, the founder of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and graduate

On Wednesday, May 12, we hosted the ILE Law and Entrepreneurship Lecture with the legendary corporate law thinker and lawyer, Marty Lipton, the founder of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and graduate of The Wharton School at Penn, class of 1952. Ted Mirvis moderated the conversation.

Mr. Lipton discussed the founding of the firm; the circumstances that led the firm to be a thought leader in publishing guidance and scholarship on emerging legal issues; the firm’s innovative work in the takeover and deal space; the business and professional rationale for its “one office” strategy; and his perspectives on what makes law practice meaningful and how he put that perspective into practice at Wachtell Lipton.

The program ended with a brief presentation on an exciting new project from the Institute for Law and Economics, which should be of great interest to all corporate law practitioners, scholars, and students.

View images from the event

View all ILE events