Hispanic Heritage Month

Select books and oral histories from our collection for National Hispanic Heritage Month

Books and eBooks

This collection of essays, published as part of the Hispanic Civil Rights Series, sheds light on an important civil rights case that has been overshadowed by the more compelling case, Brown v. Board of Education. It details the first case tried by Mexican Americans before the U.S. Supreme Court.

by Louise Ann Fisch

by Antonia Felix

by Bob Ybarra

by Nelson A. Diaz

Edited by Mickey Ibarra and Maria Perez-Brown

Penn Law Oral History Collection

The Legal Oral History Project of Penn Law has three main categories of one- to two-hour interviews: faculty, alumni, and public interest practitioners. The interviews were conducted between 1999 and 2006. Streaming media is accompanied by transcripts and video indexes where available.

Chairman of OMNITRU, trustee of the University of Pennsylvania, & advisor to Toyota Motor North America & Comcast Corporation.



He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the American Law Institute. From 1994 to 1998 he served as chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Cruz Reynoso served as associate justice for the Third District Court of Appeals (1976-1981) and the Supreme Court (1981-1986) of California.

From 1993 to 2000 he was a member of the US Commission on Civil Rights. He was named an honorary fellow of Penn Law School.

Fernando Chang-Muy teaches and practices in the area of immigration and refugee law. He has been at Penn Law since 1994. Founding director of the Liberty Center for Survivors of Torture, a federally funded project.

He served as Legal Officer with two United Nations agencies: the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

For more recommendations, check out Penn Libraries’ Featured Books list for National Hispanic Heritage Month.