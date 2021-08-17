The library has a subscription to Lex Machina. Use legal analytics to uncover insights about courts, judges, law firms, attorneys, and parties.

The libray has a subscription to the legal analytics platform Lex Machina.

The platform helps you uncover insights about cases, courts, judges, firms, and attorneys.

Lex Machina harvests, analyzes, and visualizes data from several sources including PACER, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and the International Trade Commission.

Learn how to register for a free Lex Machina account.(Lawkey required)