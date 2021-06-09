Featured Books: Legal Battles for Marriage Equality

To celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month, we are featuring books and eBooks in our collection on the legal battles for marriage equality.
In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples by the Due Process Clause and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Read the Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, 576 U.S. ___ (2015)
