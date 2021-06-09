Featured Books: Legal Battles for Marriage Equality

Equal Before the Law

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples by the Due Process Clause and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Read the Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, 576 U.S. ___ (2015)

To celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride month, we are featuring books and eBooks in our collection on the legal battles for marriage equality.

