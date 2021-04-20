New York Times Games for Students

Biddle Law Library and Student Affairs have teamed up to offer law students access to New York Times Games.
Biddle Law Library and Student Affairs have teamed up to offer law students free 12-month access to New York Times Games.
To get started, request a NYT Games registration code.
The subscription includes:
- The Crossword
- The Mini Crossword
- Spelling Bee
- Letter Boxed
- Tiles
- Vertex
- Plus the NYT archive of over 10,000 crosswords
Note: If you already have a subscription to NYT Games associated with your Penn email, you need to cancel your personal subscription before signing up.