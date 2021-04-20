New York Times Games for Students

NYTimes Crossword

Biddle Law Library and Student Affairs have teamed up to offer law students access to New York Times Games. To get started, request a NYT Games registration code.

The subscription includes:

The Crossword

The Mini Crossword

Spelling Bee

Letter Boxed

Tiles

Vertex

Plus the NYT archive of over 10,000 crosswords

Note: If you already have a subscription to NYT Games associated with your Penn email, you need to cancel your personal subscription before signing up.