New York Times Games for Students

April 20, 2021

NYTimes Crossword

Biddle Law Library and Student Affairs have teamed up to offer law students free 12-month access to New York Times Games. 

To get started, request a NYT Games registration code.

The subscription includes:

  • The Crossword
  • The Mini Crossword
  • Spelling Bee
  • Letter Boxed
  • Tiles
  • Vertex
  • Plus  the NYT archive of over 10,000 crosswords

Note: If you already have a subscription to NYT Games associated with your Penn email, you need to cancel your personal subscription before signing up. 