A message of support

Dear Students,

With closing arguments today in the trial that seeks justice for the killing of George Floyd, we reach out to acknowledge the pain felt by so many and to remind you of the support offered both by the Law School and the University. The continued killing of Black and Brown people at the hands of police, escalating racially-motivated violence, an epidemic of gun violence throughout our nation, and the ongoing toll of the pandemic - all combine to make a stressful end of semester feel especially overwhelming.



Our community has proven resilient in the face of this year’s many challenges, and, as a community, we strive to continue supporting each other. Below are a few resources you may find helpful as we continue to develop programs that offer space for healing, critical evaluation of our legal system, and examination of the ongoing need for reform moving forward. In the meantime, E&I, along with our faculty and staff colleagues, remain available to you as we continue to navigate these difficult times together. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions, concerns, or requests for support.

Sincerely,

Arlene Rivera Finkelstein, Associate Dean for Equity & Justice; Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Officer

Monica E. Monroe, Associate Dean for Equity & Inclusion

Law School & University Resources



CAPS Counseling

Kyra Selwyn, our embedded CAPS counselor, is offering additional hours this week: Tuesday and Wednesday 2-5PM, and Thursday 12-4PM. Law students can call CAPS at 215-898-7021 during that time to be directly connected to her. You can also always speak to a clinician 24/7 by calling the same number and pressing 1.



Penn Vigil for the Victims of Gun Violence

On Tuesday, April 20th at 7 PM on College Green, stand in solidarity with communities impacted by gun violence in Atlanta, Colorado, Indianapolis, and the victims of racially-motivated violence across America. There will be student and community speakers as well as West Philadelphia Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier. Please note that students must have a green pass to attend, and in person spots will be limited to 150 attendees at the event. The vigil will be live-streamed here: bit.ly/pennvigil.



Community Conversations

In May, as we approach one year after the racial reckoning launched by the killing of George Floyd, we will partner with the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice to examine the trial and its outcome. We will also critically evaluate the systems that enable continued police violence against Black and Brown communities, and what role lawyers play in advancing reform.