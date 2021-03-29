New Digital Exhibit on Penn Law Women and the Federal Courts

women’s history month

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the library launched a new exhibit, Benchmark: Penn Law Women and the Federal Courts.

The exhibit highlights the careers of Penn Law alumnae who have served or are currently serving on the federal judicial court system.

The women featured in this digital exhibition provide a wide lens of exemplary accomplishments, and by highlighting their careers it also provides greater insight into the evolving historical context of women entering federal judicial service.

This digital exhibition was inspired by the exhibition “Phyllis A. Kravitch: Breaking Precedent,” currently on display in Biddle Law Library’s Rare Book Room, T-253.