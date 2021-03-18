A Message of Support from E&I

Penn Law

The Office of Equity and Inclusion expresses outrage and heartfelt sympathy in the wake of the tragedy that took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dear Law School community members,

We write in the wake of the horrific tragedy in Atlanta, Georgia to express our outrage and heartfelt sympathy. This act of hatred and violence comes at a time when anti-Asian violence has been escalating nationally and has further sharpened the fear and anxiety that members of the Asian and Asian American community were already facing.

Just over one week ago, the Law School joined Penn Law APALSA and SALSA and many others in condemning and denouncing anti-Asian violence and steadfastly support those harmed by racism and violence. On March 8th, we welcomed Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director at the national ACLU and director of the Center for Democracy and a leading advocate in the fight to end racist scapegoating and anti-Asian discrimination. You can view the conversation here. Today we mourn with our community. We extend our sympathy and support to all, particularly those whose friends and family members have been victimized, and to members of the AAPI community who have lost a sense of security in the wake of escalating hate that is all too familiar.

For those seeking community comfort and support, we invite you to participate in the “Restorative Practice Circles for Penn Asian & Asian American Communities” webinar series, hosted by the University’s Task Force on Supporting Asian and Asian American Students and Scholars at Penn (TAASS). These circles will be on March 18th for staff, March 20th and 30th for undergraduate students, March 24th for alumni, and March 25th (morning and evening sessions) for graduate and professional students. The series, while focused on the Asian community, is open to other groups who wish to show support and uplift and cope together with them. Please click the registration link to join: http://bit.ly/STOPPINGHATE

The past year has unmasked so much hate, violence, and inequity – taking a toll on all of us, but most especially on the BIPOC members of our community. We share your grief and extend our solidarity and support as you navigate these extraordinary challenges. We have been proud and grateful for the leadership that our students, faculty, staff, and alumni have demonstrated, and we hope to continue to work together as a community to advocate for peace, justice, and reform that can counteract the escalation of hatred and violence.

Sincerely,

Arlene Rivera Finkelstein, Associate Dean for Equity & Justice; Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Officer

Monica E. Monroe, Associate Dean for Equity & Inclusion