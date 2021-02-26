New Digital Exhibit: Penn Law Firsts

BHM

For Black History Month, Biddle Law Library presents a digital exhibition: Penn Law Firsts, featuring photographs, primary documents, and an interactive timeline of milestones in Black history at Penn Law. Explore the Exhibit

The law school has been celebrating the accomplishments of Black community members since 1888 when Aaron Albert Mossell became the first Black man to graduate from Penn Law.

Explore the Penn Law Firsts exhibit