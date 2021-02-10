This Week’s Featured Resource: Caste - The Origins of Our Discontent by Isabel Wilkerson

Beyond race, class, or other factors, there is a powerful caste system that influences people’s lives and behavior and the nation’s fate.

Caste - The Origins of Our Discontent, provides a masterful portrait of how America has been shaped by a hidden caste system - a rigid hierarchy of human rankings. Wilkerson points forward to ways America can move beyond the artificial and destructive separations of human divisions, toward hope in our common humanity.

Isabel Wilkerson is an award-winning author and leading figure in narrative nonfiction. She won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Writing in 1994, as Chicago Bureau Chief of The New York Times, making her the first African-American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism. Visit her website to learn more about her and her work.

You can access an ebook or audiobook version of Wilkerson’s novel through the Biddle Library, find an electronic copy through the Van Pelt Library, or purchase it through Bookshop.

