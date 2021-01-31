The Life & Legacy of Dr. Sadie T.M. Alexander

Below is a bibliography of resources about and by Dr. Sadie T.M. Alexander provided by the Law School’s Library.

Selected Archives and Digital Exhibits:

Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, Univ. Archives & Records Ctr., of Pa., https://archives.upenn.edu/exhibits/penn-people/biography/sadie-tanner-mossell-alexander(last visited Jan. 12, 2021). Alexander Family Papers 1817-2005 [UPT 50 A374], Archives & Records Ctr., Univ. of Pa., http://dla.library.upenn.edu/dla/pacscl/ead.html?q=sadie%20alexander&id=PACSCL_UPENN_ARCHIVES_USUSPUArPUArUPT50A374&(last visited Jan. 12, 2021). Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander Papers [UPT 50 A374S], Archives & Records Ctr., Univ. of Pa., https://archives.upenn.edu/collections/finding-aid/upt50a374s(last visited Jan. 12, 2021). Sadie and Raymond Alexander Joint Papers [UPT 50 A374SR], Archives & Records Ctr., Univ. of Pa., https://archives.upenn.edu/collections/finding-aid/upt50a374sr(last visited Jan. 12, 2021). Photographs of Dr. Alexander from the Penn University Archives, Artstor, https://library.artstor.org/#/search/sadie%20alexander;term=sadie%20alexander;page=1;size=72(search public collections for “sadie alexander”) (last visited Jan. 12, 2021). Honorary Degrees, 1978-1979 [Box 19], Theodore Friend Papers [RG6.D11], Friends Historical Library of Swarthmore Coll., http://dla.library.upenn.edu/dla/pacscl/ead.html?q=sadie%20alexander&id=PACSCL_swarthmore_6d11thfrUSPSH&(containing correspondence and speeches for honorary degree recipients, including Dr. Alexander).

Selected Works About Dr. Sadie T.M Alexander:

“I could and I would”: Dr. Sadie T.M. Alexander Scholarships honor life and legacy of trailblazing civil rights activist (2021). https://www.law.upenn.edu/live/news/10927-i-could-and-i-would-dr-sadie-tm-alexander. Raymond Pace Alexander, Blacks and the Law, 43 Y. St. B.J. 15 (1971). Allener Baker-Rogers & Fasaha M. Traylor, They Carried Us: The Social Impact of Philadelphia’s Black Women Leaders(2020). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9977655222203681 Nina Banks, Black Women and Racial Advancement: The Economics of Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, 33 Black Pol. Econ. 9 (2005). Nina Banks, The Black Worker, Economic Justice and the Speeches of Sadie T.M. Alexander, 66 Soc. Econ. 139 (2008). Gerald Fraser, Sadie T. M. Alexander, 91, Dies; Lawyer and Civil Rights Advocate, N.Y. Times, Nov. 3, 1989, at D18. Also available at: https://www.nytimes.com/1989/11/03/obituaries/sadie-t-m-alexander-91-dies-lawyer-and-civil-rights-advocate.html. Marcia Greenlee, Interview with Sadie Alexander, January 26, 1977in Black Women Oral History Project: Volume 2 67-86 (Ruth Edmonds Hill ed., 1991). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9977558677603681 Monica R. Hargrove, Evolution of Black Lawyers in Corporate America: From the Road Less Traveled to Managing the Major Highways, 53 Howard L.J. 749 (2010). Damon Hewitt, A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words: The Legacy of Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, 16 Nat’l. Black L. J.109 (1998/1999). Davlyn Hollie, Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, Philadelphia Collaborative History (last visited Jan. 12, 2021), https://collaborativehistory.gse.upenn.edu/stories/sadie-tanner-mossell-alexander. Ellen Kountz, Three Generations of Black Women in the Philadelphia Legal Profession(1991). Kenneth W. Mack, A Social History of Everyday Practice: Sadie T. M. Alexander and the Incorporation of Black Women into the Legal Profession, 1925-1960, 87 Cornell L. Rev. 1405 (2002). Also available in the University Archives: https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9939484613503681 Kenneth W. Mack, Rethinking Civil Rights Lawyering and Politics in the Era Before Brown, 115 Yale L.J.256 (2005). Kenneth W. Mack, Representing the Race: The Creation of the Civil Rights Lawyer(2012). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9957036853503681 Julianne Malveaux, Missed Opportunity: Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander and the Economics Professionin A Different Vision, African American Economic Thought, Volume 1 123-128 (Thomas D. Boston, ed., 1997). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9977071015403681 Charles Lewis Nier III, Sweet Are the Uses of Adversity: The Civil Rights Activism of Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander,8 Pol. & Civ. Rts. L. Rev. 59 (1998). Gregory S. Parks & Marcia Hernandez, Fortitude in the Face of Adversity: Delta Sigma Theta’s History of Racial Uplift, 13 Hastings Race & Poverty L.J. 273 (2016). David A. Skeel Jr., Racial Dimensions of Credit and Bankruptcy, 61 & Lee L. Rev. 1695 (2004). Clay Smith Jr., The Black Bar Association and Civil Rights, 15 Creighton L. Rev. 651 (1981). Clay Smith Jr, Rebels In Law: Voices in History of Black Women Lawyers(1998). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9929602023503681 The Alexander technique; Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, The Economist, Dec. 19, 2020, at 42. https://link.gale.com/apps/doc/A645313025/ITOF?u=upenn_main&sid=ITOF&xid=ad55afff The life and accomplishments of Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, 49 Of Pa. Almanac(2002), https://almanac.upenn.edu/archive/v49/n02/sadie_timeline.html Wink Twyman, Heritage Profile: Against All Odds: The Story of Sadie [T]anner Mossell Alexander, 28 Lawyer38 (2006). Francille Wilson, Becoming “Woman of the Year”: Sadie TM Alexander’s Construction of a Public Persona as a Black Professional Woman, 1920-1950, 2 Black Women, Gender + Families1 (2008). Francille Wilson, All of the Glory … Fade … Quickly: Sadie T. M. Alexander and Black Professional Women, 1920-1950, in Sister Circle: Black Women and Work(Sharon Harley ed., 2002). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9932382363503681 The First of Many Firsts – The Pennsylvania Gazette (thepenngazette.com)

Selected Works By Dr. Sadie T.M. Alexander:

S. President’s Comm. On Civil Rights , To Secure These Rights, the Report of the President’s Committee on Civil Rights (1947). Available at To Secure These Rights, Harry S. Truman Library & Museum, National Archives, https://www.trumanlibrary.gov/library/to-secure-these-rights(last visited Jan. 12, 2021). Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, Standard of Living Among One Hundred Negro Migrant Families in Philadelphia(1921). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9932338933503681 Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, A Study of the Negro Tuberculosis Problem in Philadelphia(1923). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9918156943503681 Who’s Who Among Negro Lawyers (Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander ed., National Bar Association, 1945). Full text available through HathiTrust: https://catalog.hathitrust.org/Record/102320423 Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, National Bar Directory (National Bar Association, 1946).

Other Organizations and Resources: