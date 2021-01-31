 Skip to main content
Dr. Sadie T.M. Alexander Resource List

January 31, 2021

Below is a bibliography of resources about and by Dr. Sadie T.M. Alexander provided by the Law School’s Library.

Selected Archives and Digital Exhibits:

  1. Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, Univ. Archives & Records Ctr., of Pa., https://archives.upenn.edu/exhibits/penn-people/biography/sadie-tanner-mossell-alexander(last visited Jan. 12, 2021).
  2. Alexander Family Papers 1817-2005 [UPT 50 A374], Archives & Records Ctr., Univ. of Pa., http://dla.library.upenn.edu/dla/pacscl/ead.html?q=sadie%20alexander&id=PACSCL_UPENN_ARCHIVES_USUSPUArPUArUPT50A374&(last visited Jan. 12, 2021).
  3. Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander Papers [UPT 50 A374S], Archives & Records Ctr., Univ. of Pa., https://archives.upenn.edu/collections/finding-aid/upt50a374s(last visited Jan. 12, 2021).
  4. Sadie and Raymond Alexander Joint Papers [UPT 50 A374SR], Archives & Records Ctr., Univ. of Pa., https://archives.upenn.edu/collections/finding-aid/upt50a374sr(last visited Jan. 12, 2021).
  5. Photographs of Dr. Alexander from the Penn University Archives, Artstor, https://library.artstor.org/#/search/sadie%20alexander;term=sadie%20alexander;page=1;size=72(search public collections for “sadie alexander”) (last visited Jan. 12, 2021).
  6. Honorary Degrees, 1978-1979 [Box 19], Theodore Friend Papers [RG6.D11], Friends Historical Library of Swarthmore Coll., http://dla.library.upenn.edu/dla/pacscl/ead.html?q=sadie%20alexander&id=PACSCL_swarthmore_6d11thfrUSPSH&(containing correspondence and speeches for honorary degree recipients, including Dr. Alexander).

Selected Works About Dr. Sadie T.M Alexander:

  1. Raymond Pace Alexander, Blacks and the Law, 43 Y. St. B.J. 15 (1971).
  2. Allener Baker-Rogers & Fasaha M. Traylor, They Carried Us: The Social Impact of Philadelphia’s Black Women Leaders(2020).
    1. https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9977655222203681
  3. Nina Banks, Black Women and Racial Advancement: The Economics of Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, 33 Black Pol. Econ. 9 (2005).
  4. Nina Banks, The Black Worker, Economic Justice and the Speeches of Sadie T.M. Alexander, 66 Soc. Econ. 139 (2008).
  5. Gerald Fraser, Sadie T. M. Alexander, 91, Dies; Lawyer and Civil Rights Advocate, N.Y. Times, Nov. 3, 1989, at D18. Also available at: https://www.nytimes.com/1989/11/03/obituaries/sadie-t-m-alexander-91-dies-lawyer-and-civil-rights-advocate.html.
  6. Marcia Greenlee, Interview with Sadie Alexander, January 26, 1977in Black Women Oral History Project: Volume 2 67-86 (Ruth Edmonds Hill ed., 1991). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9977558677603681
  7. Monica R. Hargrove, Evolution of Black Lawyers in Corporate America: From the Road Less Traveled to Managing the Major Highways, 53 Howard L.J. 749 (2010).
  8. Damon Hewitt, A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words: The Legacy of Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, 16 Nat’l. Black L. J.109 (1998/1999).
  9. Davlyn Hollie, Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, Philadelphia Collaborative History (last visited Jan. 12, 2021), https://collaborativehistory.gse.upenn.edu/stories/sadie-tanner-mossell-alexander.
  10. Ellen Kountz, Three Generations of Black Women in the Philadelphia Legal Profession(1991). https://lola.law.upenn.edu/record=b192434
  11. Kenneth W. Mack, A Social History of Everyday Practice: Sadie T. M. Alexander and the Incorporation of Black Women into the Legal Profession, 1925-1960, 87 Cornell L. Rev. 1405 (2002). Also available in the University Archives: https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9939484613503681
  12. Kenneth W. Mack, Rethinking Civil Rights Lawyering and Politics in the Era Before Brown, 115 Yale L.J.256 (2005).
  13. Kenneth W. Mack, Representing the Race: The Creation of the Civil Rights Lawyer(2012). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9957036853503681
  14. Julianne Malveaux, Missed Opportunity: Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander and the Economics Professionin A Different Vision, African American Economic Thought, Volume 1 123-128 (Thomas D. Boston, ed., 1997). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9977071015403681
  15. Charles Lewis Nier III, Sweet Are the Uses of Adversity: The Civil Rights Activism of Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander,8 Pol. & Civ. Rts. L. Rev. 59 (1998).
  16. Gregory S. Parks & Marcia Hernandez, Fortitude in the Face of Adversity: Delta Sigma Theta’s History of Racial Uplift, 13 Hastings Race & Poverty L.J. 273 (2016).
  17. David A. Skeel Jr., Racial Dimensions of Credit and Bankruptcy, 61 & Lee L. Rev. 1695 (2004).
  18. Clay Smith Jr., The Black Bar Association and Civil Rights, 15 Creighton L. Rev. 651 (1981).
  19. Clay Smith Jr, Rebels In Law: Voices in History of Black Women Lawyers(1998). https://lola.law.upenn.edu/record=b195048  Also available in the University Archive: https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9929602023503681
  20. The Alexander technique; Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, The Economist, Dec. 19, 2020, at 42. https://link.gale.com/apps/doc/A645313025/ITOF?u=upenn_main&sid=ITOF&xid=ad55afff
  21. The life and accomplishments of Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, 49 Of Pa. Almanac(2002), https://almanac.upenn.edu/archive/v49/n02/sadie_timeline.html
  22. Wink Twyman, Heritage Profile: Against All Odds: The Story of Sadie [T]anner Mossell Alexander, 28 Lawyer38 (2006).
  23. Francille Wilson, Becoming “Woman of the Year”: Sadie TM Alexander’s Construction of a Public Persona as a Black Professional Woman, 1920-1950, 2 Black Women, Gender + Families1 (2008).
  24. Francille Wilson, All of the Glory … Fade … Quickly: Sadie T. M. Alexander and Black Professional Women, 1920-1950, in Sister Circle: Black Women and Work(Sharon Harley ed., 2002). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9932382363503681

Selected Works By Dr. Sadie T.M. Alexander:

  1. S. President’s Comm. On Civil Rights , To Secure These Rights, the Report of the President’s Committee on Civil Rights (1947). Available at To Secure These Rights, Harry S. Truman Library & Museum, National Archives, https://www.trumanlibrary.gov/library/to-secure-these-rights(last visited Jan. 12, 2021).
  2. Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, Standard of Living Among One Hundred Negro Migrant Families in Philadelphia(1921). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9932338933503681
  3. Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, A Study of the Negro Tuberculosis Problem in Philadelphia(1923). https://franklin.library.upenn.edu/catalog/FRANKLIN_9918156943503681
  4. Who’s Who Among Negro Lawyers(Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander ed., National Bar Association, 1945). https://lola.law.upenn.edu/record=b115914 Full text available through HathiTrust: https://catalog.hathitrust.org/Record/102320423
  5. Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, National Bar Directory (National Bar Association, 1946). https://lola.law.upenn.edu/record=b132286

Other Organizations and Resources:

  1. About Us, Penn Alexander School(Dec. 3, 2020), https://pennalexander.philasd.org/about-us/.
  About Us, Penn Alexander School(Dec. 3, 2020), https://pennalexander.philasd.org/about-us/.
  2. About Us, The Sadie Collective(last visited Jan. 12, 2021), https://www.sadiecollective.org/our-mission.