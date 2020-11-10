Presidential Assistant Professor of Law Ossei-Owusu elected to the 2023 Law and Society Association Board of Trustees

Presidential Assistant Professor of Law Shaun Ossei-Owusu has been elected to the Law and Society’s 2023 Board of Trustees as Class Representative.

LSA is “an interdisciplinary scholarly organization committed to social scientific, interpretive, and historical analyses of law across multiple social contexts.” Each year, the LSA membership elects a class of eight individuals to serve on the Board of Trustees. The LSA will also welcome its new President Elect, Laura Beth Nielsen, and Secretary, Eve Darian-Smith.

“This year’s voting results represent a wide variety of law & society scholars stretching across the globe and consisting of rich and diverse interdisciplinary backgrounds, training and experience,” said current LSA President Penelope Andrews. “Our incoming officers will not only contribute to the sustainability and viability of the LSA, but also demonstrate the importance of advancing the entire field of sociolegal studies through their own personal scholarship and achievements.”

Ossei-Owusu is an interdisciplinary legal scholar with expertise in legal history, criminal law and procedure, civil rights, and the legal profession. His work sits at the intersection of law, history, and sociology, and focuses on how governments meet their legal obligations to provide protections and benefits to poor people and racial minorities.

Other members of the Board of Trustees include Fabio de Sa e Silva (University of Oklahoma), Rachel Moran (University of California-Irvine School of Law), Linda Mulcahy (University of Oxford), Ayobami Laniyonu (University of Toronto), Jeffrey Omari (Northern Illinois University College of Law), Matthew Shaw (Vanderbilt Law School), and Alison Renteln (University of Southern California).