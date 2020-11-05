Increased financial support for students comes with the announcement of the newly created Dr. Sadie Alexander Scholarships. The three new scholarships will be available in Spring 2021 for incoming students whose education, experience, and professional commitments advance racial justice and honor the work and legacy of Dr. Sadie T.M. Alexander L’27, the first Black woman to graduate from Penn’s Law School.

“Available for application beginning in Spring 2021, these scholarships will be given to incoming students whose education, experience, and professional commitments advance racial justice and honor the extraordinary work and legacy of Dr. Alexander,” said Ted Ruger, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law. “They’re one part of a much larger strategy to ensure that our students have the support to advance equity and justice through their personal and professional endeavors, as Dr. Alexander did.”