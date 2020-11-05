Our commitment to advancing equity and justice is a collaborative, community-wide effort. Our Office of Inclusion & Engagement will continue to lead our efforts as we collectively work to do better. We are excited to announce changes to the Office of Inclusion & Engagement to reflect its mission and our priorities more clearly. The office has been renamed the Office of Equity & Inclusion (E&I), with Arlene Rivera Finkelstein now stepping into the new role of Associate Dean for Equity & Justice as well as being named the Law School’s inaugural Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer. Previously, she has served as Executive Director of the Toll Public Interest Center (TPIC) since 2008.

“Arlene has a breadth of experience at the many intersections of DEI and public interest that well-position her to take on this important work,” said Ted Ruger, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law. “She will collaborate with our Law School community and across the University to advance equity and justice broadly.”

E&I and TPIC continue to be integral parts of our equity efforts. In E&I, Monica Monroe, Associate Dean for Equity & Inclusion, will focus on cultivating a more inclusive environment for students, tracking and reporting our progress as an institution, and nurturing our collaboration with other law schools and across the University in this important work. Emily R. Sutcliffe, newly appointed to serve as Director of TPIC, will lead their efforts to support students and community partners in working to address the challenges of the pandemic on marginalized communities, as well as the long-standing inequities that provoke ongoing social unrest.