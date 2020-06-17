Detkin Clinic Director Cindy Dahl transcends Covid-19’s limitations on academia

Professor Cindy Dahl, Director of the Detkin IP Clinic, joins Case in Point to discuss how the clinic responded to working within the limitations of e-learning during the pandemic. Post date: June 17, 2020

Professor Cindy Dahl, Director of the Detkin IP Clinic, joins Case in Point to discuss how the clinic responded to working within the limitations of e-learning during the pandemic.

Experts

Cynthia Laury Dahl Practice Professor of Law https://www.law.upenn.edu/clinic/

Host