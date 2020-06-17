 Skip to main content
Detkin Clinic Director Cindy Dahl transcends Covid-19’s limitations on academia

June 17, 2020

Professor Cindy Dahl, Director of the Detkin IP Clinic, joins Case in Point to discuss how the clinic responded to working within the limitations of e-learning during the pandemic.

Experts

Cindy Dahl, retouched photos

Cynthia Laury Dahl

Practice Professor of Law

https://www.law.upenn.edu/clinic/

                                                                                                                     

 

Host

Matt Merin

Multimedia Coordinator, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School

 