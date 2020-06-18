Experts convene from around the world through Global Institute for Human Rights

Leaders from around the globe convene for a virtual event through the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Global Institute for Human Rights.

At a time of a global pandemic, international experts and thought leaders from around the world, from India, China, Zimbabwe, London, France, Brazil, Egypt and Lebanon convened on June 8-19 through the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Global Institute for Human Rights.

The Institute is hosted by Cheryl Hardy L’94, the Executive Director of the Law School’s Legal Education Programs and Online Initiatives and led by Rangita de Silva de Alwis, the Associate Dean for International Affairs.

“The pandemic has revealed both the interconnections in the world, and the existing fault lines and inequalities in the world,” said de Alwis. “Black swan events are also a time to ensure that prior gains in human rights are not rolled back and a time to reimagine new ways of advancing human dignity. This Institute brings together both a new generation of advocates as well as thought leaders from around the world in an important conversation on the future of human rights in a new global order.”

Among the sessions included “Access to Medicine in a Time of COVID” by Anand Grover, eminent Indian lawyer and Former UN Special Rapporteur on Health and Human Rights. Other modules include “Good Governance and the Changing Economy in Africa,” “Breaking New Ground on Sexual Harassment Lawmaking in China,” and “Technology and Access to Justice” by the World Bank.

“Penn Law has been offering the Global Institute in Human Rights for several years” said Hardy, “and it is vital at this time that we continue to bring together international human rights leaders with future leaders to continue the discourse and advocacy surrounding issues that globally impact us all.”

Watch: Global Institute for Human Rights 2020 Keynote: Justice Sisi Khampepe

Watch: Global Institute for Human Rights 2020 Keynote: U.N. Under-Secretary-General Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka